G20 Education Working Group meet concludes

The first G 20 Education Working Group meeting concluded here on Thursday with the member countries resolving to collaborate with universities across the globe to enhance technology-enabled learning.

Briefing media persons on the outcome of the 2-day conclave, India Chair of G 20 Education Working Group and Secretary, Higher Education K Sanjay Murthy said collaboration with universities across the globe was the major outcome of the deliberations of the Chennai meet, which saw the participation of 80 delegates from 30 countries, representatives from international organisations from member nations besides special invitees.

"The best practices in tech related education among member countries were discussed," he said and added that the member nations expressed willingness to promote life long learning process in the context of the future of working atmospheres, and also find long-term sustainable solution to similar educational challenges faced by the member countries in different geographies.

The meet also discussed in a detailed manner areas for an inclusive, equitable, relevant and quality education and life long learning opportunities for all, Murthy further said. The outcome of the meeting will be documented and taken forward in the next meeting to be held from March 15 to 17 in Amristar in Punjab. There would be 3 supplementary meetings of the education group before arriving at a broad consensus in June this year. Murthy said under the National Education Policy 50 percent of the school going children will be skilled in the near future. The Diksha platform and other education related projects under implementation were appreciated by the member countries, he said.

Secretary, Ministry of School Education, Sanjay Kumar said the ways to strengthen literacy at school level and the use of digital technology in furthering education were deliberated intensely by the delegates. The working group provided a platform to take note of best practices being followed by member nations.

