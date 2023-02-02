Modi govt has given special attention to sports ministry in Budget: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur on Thursday said special attention has been given to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in the Union budget.

In a statement released by the BJP here, Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to promote sports and sportspersons, and in this Union Budget presented on Wednesday, the central government has increased the budget allocation of the sports ministry by about Rs 335 crores in comparison to the previous budget.

The budget allocation for the National Service Scheme (NSS) has been increased from Rs 283.50 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 325 crore in 2023-24. This will help schools and colleges across the country to assist in building more NSS units. Similarly, the budget for support to the National Sports Federation has been increased from Rs 280 crore to Rs 325 crores, he said.

The minister said 'Khelo India' is the biggest grassroots-level sports talent identification and nurturing scheme running in India today. ''In 2018, we started the Khelo India scheme. Through this scheme, we identify 1,000 talented athletes every year and offer them scholarships for their training, coaching, diet, kit, medical insurance and out-of-pocket expenses,'' he added.

''We currently have around 2,500 athletes training and coaching under this scheme, receiving a total annual scholarship of Rs 6.28 lakhs,'' Thakur said. ''At present, there are more than 700 Khelo India centres across the country, which is expected to increase to 1,000 by the end of 2023,'' the minister added.

Giving more emphasis to this sentiment, the budget allocation for the Khelo India scheme has been increased from Rs 974 crores to Rs 1,000 crores, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)