IIH to provide higher education, foster research on India's heritage, conservation: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:33 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
The government has decided to set up the Indian Institute of Heritage in Uttar Pradesh's Noida which will provide higher education and research on country's heritage and conservation, the government said on Thursday.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy was asked in in Rajya Sabha whether the government is establishing new central universities of culture in the country, to which he replied, ''no'' in a written response.

''However, the government has decided to set up 'Indian Institute of Heritage' (IIH) as a deemed to be university as per UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2019 at Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. ''It will be one of its kind in the country providing higher education and research in the fields of Indian heritage and conservation,'' he said in his response.

In July 2021, Reddy had said in a written response in Lok Sabha that the IIH will be a ''world-class university'' that would focus on the conservation and research in India's rich tangible heritage, while offering research, development and dissemination of knowledge, excellence in the education of its students and activities associated with heritage that contribute to the cultural, scientific and economic life of India.

The minister was also asked whether it is possible for the government to convert the Manipur Cultural University as a full-fledged central varsity. Replying to the query, he said, ''Ministry of Education has confirmed that there is no such proposal under consideration to convert Manipur Cultural University as a full-fledged central University''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

