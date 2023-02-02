Left Menu

Action on child marriage cases to begin Friday: Assam CM

The Assam government is firm in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday, noting that 4,004 cases have been registered in the state recently.He also said that action on these cases will be initiated from February 3.

The Assam government is firm in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday, noting that 4,004 cases have been registered in the state recently.

He also said that ''action on these cases'' will be initiated from February 3.

''So far @assampolice has registered 4,004 cases across the state and more police action is likely in days ahead. Action on the cases will begin starting February 3. I request all to cooperate,'' the CM tweeted.

Last month, the state cabinet decided to launch a massive crackdown on the menace, and sought cooperation of all stakeholders in the endeavour.

It also approved a proposal that sought to book men who marry girls below 14 years of age, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Assam records a high rate of maternal and infant mortality, with child marriage being the primary cause, according to reports by National Family Health Survey.

The state government has asked the police to step up awareness campaigns.

Of the 4,004 cases registered in less than a fortnight, 370 were from Dhubri, followed by 255 in Hojai, 235 in Udalguri, 224 in Morigaon and 204 in Kokrajhar.

Hailakandi district registered one such case.

