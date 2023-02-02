Pre-primary students of Punjab govt schools to get uniforms: Minister Harjot Singh Bains

Punjab government will provide uniforms to children studying in LKG and UKG classes of government primary schools in the state, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Thursday.

He said uniforms will be given to 3,51,724 toddlers. An amount of Rs 21.10 crore has been released by the Education Department for this purpose, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)