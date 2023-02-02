Left Menu

Pre-primary students of Punjab govt schools to get uniforms: Minister Harjot Singh Bains

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-02-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 21:52 IST
Punjab government will provide uniforms to children studying in LKG and UKG classes of government primary schools in the state, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Thursday.

He said uniforms will be given to 3,51,724 toddlers. An amount of Rs 21.10 crore has been released by the Education Department for this purpose, he added.

