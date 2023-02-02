Left Menu

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 02-02-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 22:24 IST
HPSSC employees upset over non-payment of salaries
Employees of the suspended Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur are upset with the state government for not providing salary for the month of January 2023.

A meeting of employees' union of the HPSSC Hamirpur was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Senior Vice President of the Union Savita Guleria and General Secretary Joginder Singh in which the employees expressed their anger over non-payment of salaries for the month of January.

The working of the commission was suspended by the state government after (JOA –IT) recruitment exam paper leak in which eight people including senior assistant of HPSSC Uma Azad, her sons Nikhil Azad and Nitin Azad, tout Sanjeev, his brother Shashi Pal, Neeraj, Ajay Sharma and Tanu Sharma were arrested by the vigilance sleuths in connection with the case.

The vigilance department probing JOA (IT) paper leak case has received several complaints of irregularities in previous examinations conducted by the commission and according to the preliminary inquiry, 10 examinations held in the past were under suspicion.

A spokesman of the employees union said that the state government has been urged to revive the working of the commission again in view of the problems faced by the staff.

Taking a tough stand towards the accused employee, the union has demanded strict action against those harming the reputation of the commission and also demanded the appointment of a senior IAS officer to further strengthen the functioning of the commission.

