Haryana cabinet nod to job for Pulwama martyr widow on compassionate grounds

The Haryana cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to provide a job on compassionate grounds to the widow of a CRPF jawan, who was killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in 2019.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

''The cabinet accorded approval for a proposal regarding providing compassionate appointment to Mamta Rawat, wife of Pulwama martyr Koushal Kumar Rawat, on 'Group-D' posts' by giving age relaxation, as an exceptional case,'' an official statement said.

Khattar said Rawat's family shifted to Gurugram from Uttar Pradesh sometime back.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad.

In another decision, the cabinet gave its nod to revoke an earlier decision related to amendments in The Haryana Private Health Sciences Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission, Fixation of fee and Maintenance of Educational Standards) Act, 2012.

The earlier decision had brought certain institutions and deemed universities under the purview of the Act.

An official statement said the decision has been taken so that the institutions under the private and deemed universities shall be governed as per the Act/Regulations under which they have been established and the decision taken by the Cabinet previously regarding the amendments is not required to be processed further.

