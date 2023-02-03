Left Menu

JEE-Main Jan session registers all-time high attendance of 95.8 per cent

It is also an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs.Of the total of 8,60,058 aspirants for Paper 1 BEBTech programmes, 8,23,850 took the computer-based exam.The test for BE and BTech programmes was conducted over six days, starting from January 24.Paper 2 was conducted on January 28 which registered 75.8 per cent attendance.Of the total registration of 9,06,523 candidates, women comprise 30.7 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2023 00:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2023 00:10 IST
JEE-Main Jan session registers all-time high attendance of 95.8 per cent
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main 2023 registered an all-time high attendance of 95.8 per cent in the January session, officials said on Thursday.

The January session of the test got over on Wednesday, and the next session would be conducted in April. The crucial exam is being conducted at 574 centres across the country.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, over 8.6 lakh candidates registered for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), while over 46,000 registered for Paper 2 (BArch).

The exam was conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

JEE-Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

Of the total of 8,60,058 aspirants for Paper 1 (BE/BTech programmes), 8,23,850 took the computer-based exam.

The test for BE and BTech programmes was conducted over six days, starting from January 24.

Paper 2 was conducted on January 28 which registered 75.8 per cent attendance.

Of the total registration of 9,06,523 candidates, women comprise 30.7 per cent. Among the female candidates, 11.4 per cent are from the EWS category, 37 per cent from SC, 9.1 per cent from ST and 3.4 per cent from the OBC categories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023