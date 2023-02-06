It's time IB had comprehensive, written history, says former RAW official Dulat

Former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and special director of the Indian Intelligence Bureau (IB) Amarjit Singh Dulat has said it is time the IB had a comprehensive history written with the help of a studious historian.

Dulat, a spymaster and is popular for his Kashmir links, said the major intelligence agencies in the world have a well-written history about their organisations and India requires such a written history.

''The history of IB, which has more than 100 years of legacy, should at least be laid down to educate the common man,'' Dulat said during a conversation on 'Spymaster As a Chronicler' with author and journalist N P Ullekh at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL) here. Commenting that diplomacy is vital, Dulat said, ''We have to talk more to enemies than our friends as it will help improve ties and change situations all of a sudden.'' ''Pakistan is in deep turmoil, and has started showing signs of bonhomie with India. I think, in six or eight months, both countries will improve ties between them,'' he said.

Asserting that the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir has not yielded any benefit for the region, he said the social milieu in Jammu and Kashmir should be evaluated through the minds of the people.

He asserted that Kashmiris are inevitable part of India and they have nowhere to go.

While recalling his official days, Dulat said he watched Parliament being attacked through the windows of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and sometimes, it may not be possible to avert and predict everything.

The former RAW chief, who also authored 'Kashmir: The Vajpayee Years,' said unlike media reports, he has had a healthy relationship with his former colleague Ajit Doval, who was also invited for Dulat's book release.

Dulat headed RAW till 2000 before being appointed as special advisor on Kashmir in the PMO during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Meanwhile, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, while inaugurating the valedictory session of MBIFL in the State capital, said Kerala's youngsters were showing increased interest in reading books, brightening the prospects of giving literature new dimensions.

''Literary events in the State are invariably turning out to be great success, inviting an encouraging footfall. The trend holds a bright future for Malayalam literature as well,'' Pillai said.

All the same, languages are getting abused in social media, Pillai said citing instances of Malayalam words and usage that have earned negative connotations in recent times.

MBIFL, with 525 speakers, hosted no less than 250 sessions across a dozen venues on the Palace Grounds.

