Elevate the Learning Experience at NMIMS Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts - Apply Now for 2023

SVKM's NMIMS Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts (JDSoLA) has announced that admissions are now open for the upcoming academic year 2023. As one of the premier institutions for liberal arts, NMIMS Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts is committed to providing students with a high-quality, well-rounded education that helps them develop critical thinking, communication, and problem-solving skills.

NMIMS Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts (JDSoLA) offers a three-year Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) (Hons.). It aims to develop students into well-rounded individuals with strong academic skills, it uses a transdisciplinary approach to cultivate critical thinking, ethics, research skills, and integrity in students, leading to personal and career growth.

NMIMS Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts offers various subjects, including arts, humanities, social sciences, and natural sciences. Liberal arts education aims to train individuals who are generalists and academically liberal, and who are able to think 'out of the box'. It is an education that prepares students with the intellectual abilities and societal capacities to contribute and be successful in a globally engaged milieu.

The program is divided into six semesters, with the first three dedicated to foundation courses and four to six semesters, which are specialized courses. Students can specialise in areas such as Literary & Cultural studies, Psychology & Behaviour Studies, Social & Political Studies, Economics and Governance, Communication & Media, Marketing & Entrepreneurship, and Humanities Select. This allows students to explore their interests and gain a comprehensive understanding of the world.

Dr. Achyut Vazé, Dean, Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts, states, ''Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts at NMIMS is revolutionising education by offering a comprehensive program that fosters holistic growth. Our curriculum combines core programs in the humanities and social sciences with a focus on scientific values and thinking. We use a transdisciplinary approach to encourage critical thinking, research skills, and ethical integrity in our students. The ultimate goal is to help them develop strong academic skills, a well-rounded personality, and the ability to apply knowledge for personal and professional advancement.'' Admission process and Eligibility Criteria NMIMS-NPAT 2023 is the required entrance exam for admission to the Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts at NMIMS University. Minimum of 50% aggregate marks in 10 + 2 or equivalent examination.

1. Click 'Apply Now & Create Account' and register for the NMIMS-NPAT 2023 Entrance Exam 2. Choose the desired program 3. Pay the application fee and complete the process 4. Select preferred test centre and test date 5. Check the merit list for acceptance About JDSoLA The Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts is another path-breaking initiative of NMIMS, a pioneer in the field of education. Our Liberal Arts program provides a broad foundation across disciplines that we believe is essential for the holistic development of a student in today's dynamic world. Our program is structured to help students develop a well-rounded personality, strong academic skills, and the ability to apply knowledge for both personal development and career enhancement. While our core courses are grounded in the Humanities and the Social Sciences, we also believe in enhancing scientific values and thinking in our students. Through our transdisciplinary approach, we want to inculcate critical thinking, research skills, ethics and integrity in creating citizens of tomorrow.

