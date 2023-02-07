JEE-Main January edition: 20 candidates score perfect 100
Twenty candidates have scored perfect 100 in engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains January edition, the National Testing Agency NTA announced on Tuesday. All the candidates with 100 NTA score are males.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 12:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Twenty candidates have scored perfect 100 in engineering entrance exam JEE-Main's January edition, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday. All the candidates with 100 NTA score are males. ''The NTA scores of 50 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny,'' a senior NTA official said.
NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.
The second edition of the crucial exam will be held in April.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Main
Advertisement