Left Menu

Global space economy to reach USD 1 trillion in coming years : Ex-ISRO chief

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 07-02-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 22:13 IST
Global space economy to reach USD 1 trillion in coming years : Ex-ISRO chief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) A S Kiran Kumar on Tuesday said the global space economy would reach USD 1 trillion-mark in the coming years which would provide a huge opportunity for the country's youth.

Kumar was speaking at the third convocation of Karnavati University at its campus in Uvarsad village of Gandhinagar district as the Guest of Honour.

''Space economy, expected to grow to USD one trillion in coming years, is beckoning India to build on its current technological capability and become a significant player and benefit in the process,'' the former ISRO chief said.

India is transforming itself from a space-capable country to a country with space technology capacity and this would bring huge opportunities for the country's youth, he said. India is one of the few countries with end-to-end capability of building rockets, satellites and payloads despite the fact that ''technology and its access were denied or restricted'' to it in the early years, he said.

''Over the last six decades, India has not only launched its own satellites, but also put more than 400 satellites of other countries (in orbit),'' Kumar noted.

Paying tributes to Dr Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India's space programme, he said Sarabhai contributed immensely to ''India's rejuvenation post independence after years of subjugation''.

''His efforts resulted in India becoming an early adopter of space technology....His ability to convince the people who mattered within the country and outside resulted in the creation of a capability in terms of space technology,'' Kumar added.

As many as 863 students were awarded degrees in different disciplines across courses offered at the private varsity during the convocation ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Kidney dialysis-related infection rates higher in U.S. minorities -report; Doctor's opioid prescription conviction tossed after U.S. Supreme Court ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Kidney dialysis-related infection rates higher in U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023