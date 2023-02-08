Left Menu

Delhi LG inaugurates classroom block at MCD school at Jasola

The top surface of the building, i.e. the first roof, is built in the traditional vault technique with guna tubes, the statement said.This method is unique since an element called guna tube is used which consists of tapering conical, burnt clay pipes adapting them to come together, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 20:35 IST
Delhi LG inaugurates classroom block at MCD school at Jasola
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday inaugurated a new classroom block at a civic school at Jasola, built with terrazzo flooring and other modern facilities, and urged the corporate sector to use CSR funds for such projects.

The classrooms have been built under a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)initiative, according to statement.

Saxena asked the corporate sector to utilise their CSR funds for such endeavours, and added that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will provide them with every possible support.

The MCD has developed 15 fully ICT-enabled schools with all amenities such as smart classes and computer tablets for students, he said.

The new block of classrooms is replete with all modern facilities. In the building, all floor surfaces have been made using the traditional terrazzo technique, Saxena was quoted as saying in the statement.

Terrazzo flooring is regarded as one of the most sustainable and environment-friendly technique due to how the terrazzo material is made and the components that make it up. Terrazzo flooring is durable and long lasting, the MCD said. ''The building has been designed with a double-wall for the external surface, with an air cavity. These walls function like a barrier, and help stabilise the interior environment of a building better than thinner modern walls. The top surface of the building, i.e. the first roof, is built in the traditional vault technique with 'guna tubes','' the statement said.

This method is unique since an element called 'guna tube' is used which consists of tapering conical, burnt clay pipes adapting them to come together, it said. Being light in weight this variation of the vault roof is safe even in earthquake-prone areas, the statement said. It said a 10-degree temperature difference is observed in slab roof and 'guna' vault roof. Furthermore, the roof is finished with mosaic tiles in white. This helps in reducing the massive heat gain, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023