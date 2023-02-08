Teacher arrested for sexually assaulting Class 3 girl in Delhi govt school

A 45-year-old teacher in a government school in east Delhi has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old Class 3 girl inside the school premises, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Umakant, a resident of Ghadoli village here, has been working in the school in New Ashok Nagar since 2016. Earlier, he was with a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) primary school, they said.

Police said he did his graduation from a Meerut-based university and joined the MCD-run school in 2009. At his present place of work, Umakant was also given the additional responsibility as the school's sports teacher, they said. The incident took place last week when the child was allegedly lured by the man and taken to a secluded place inside the school where he sexually assaulted her. The matter came to light when her mother got suspicious about her child's behaviour. The eight-year-old narrated what had happened when her mother asked her about it. The parents approached the police on Wednesday after that. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said a team was sent to the spot after they received a call about the incident that happened about four to five days ago. The girl has been counselled and medically examined, the officer said. A case has been registered against the teacher under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Guguloth said.

