UP: Principal, 2 others, booked for making student stand for 4 hours in punishment

An FIR has been lodged against the school manager, principal, and a teacher for allegedly making a Class 1 student stand for four hours over non-payment of fees, police said Thursday. The FIR was lodged on Wednesday against school Manager Pradyumn Verma, Principal Satyendra pal, and teacher Afsana under sections of IPC at Rasda Police Station, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shiv Narain Vaish said.

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 09-02-2023 11:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 11:14 IST
UP: Principal, 2 others, booked for making student stand for 4 hours in punishment
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been lodged against the school manager, principal, and a teacher for allegedly making a Class 1 student stand for four hours over non-payment of fees, police said Thursday. The incident took place on January 27 at a private school, where seven-year-old Ayaz Akhtar was forced to stand in his class for four hours with his hands up for failing to pay the school fee, the victim's father, Seraj Akhtar, alleged in the FIR, police said. According to the complaint, the student fainted due to the punishment. The FIR was lodged on Wednesday against school Manager Pradyumn Verma, Principal Satyendra pal, and teacher Afsana under sections of IPC at Rasda Police Station, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shiv Narain Vaish said. A probe is on in the matter. No arrests have so far been made in this connection, police said.

