NMIMS Navi Mumbai campus paves the way for the holistic development of its students through festivals like Margdarshak

NMIMS Navi Mumbai recently concluded its highly anticipated two-day event, Margdarshak 4.0. The event was powered by Unstop and Imagicaa was the entertainment partner. It was organised by the NMIMS Student Council team, the Public Relations Committee, and the Corporate and Academic Excellence Committee.

The event was a resounding success, attracting students from across the campus and providing attendees with the opportunity to engage in open and candid discussions with speakers from diverse backgrounds.

The theme of the event, #Unfiltered: Careers. Stories. People, encouraged a free exchange of ideas and personal experiences, giving students a new perspective on the industry and various career paths. The speaker line up included experts from unconventional fields.

On the first day, the speakers were Mr. Divas Gupta, an IKIGAI and public-speaking coach; Mr. Divyansh Kacholia, India's First Folk Beatboxer and winner of India's Got Talent Season 9; and Mr. Rasikraman Dasji, a monk, author, and life coach at ISKCON.

The second day also had a very interesting line-up of speakers including Mr. Karunya Sharma, an artist, storyteller, and creative entrepreneur;Mr. Qasim Latifi, an LGBTQIA+ rights activist and diversity and inclusion professional; and RJ Raghav, an influencer and radio jockey. The speakers provided valuable insights into industry trends and a deeper understanding of the experiences and perspectives of professionals in the field.

''Margdarshak 4.0 was a celebration of the student community and their potential for growth and development,'' stated Dr. Parthasarathi N. Mukherjee, Director of NMIMS Navi Mumbai.''The event provided a platform for students to showcase their talents and skills and engage in inspiring discussions with industry professionals. The institution is proud to have provided such a valuable experience for our students and looks forward to continuing to support their growth and success.'' The event also included student competitions such as 'Seller's Arena,' 'Pitch Perfect,' and 'Can You Handle The PRESS-URE?', providing students with the opportunity to showcase their abilities and compete against their peers. Over 90 registrations were received for these competitions, demonstrating the commitment of Margdarshak 4.0 to student development and engagement.

About the NMIMS Navi Mumbai Campus: NMIMS Navi Mumbai offers a world-class, interdisciplinary curriculum, renowned faculty with industry experience and rigorous teaching pedagogy.

It provides programs in management, commerce, engineering & technology management, law, science, hospitality management, and economics. The institute features cutting-edge, contemporary facilities on a campus with a global perspective and infrastructure.

For more information, please visit: https://www.nmimsnavimumbai.org/

