17-year-old NEET aspirant commits suicide in Kota

A 17-year-old NEET aspirant committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of a multi-story building in the Kunhari area here, police said on Thursday.

The teen jumped from the 10th floor of her building at around 7 pm on Wednesday and was killed on the spot, they said.

The police, following the initial investigation, confirmed that she committed suicide.

She left a one-line message 'Good Bye' to her parents and family members in a diary page recovered from her room, Circle Officer, Shankar Lal said.

The deceased, a resident of Chauhtan village in Barmer district in Rajasthan, lived with her two brothers and a sister, on the second floor of a multi-story building in Landmark City where she had been taking online coaching for National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET), he said.

The body will be handed over to the family members after postmortem later on Thursday, the CO added.

Her father works in Bengaluru while her mother is a housewife and lives in her native place.

In a similar incident on January 29, a 17-year-old JEE Mains aspirant from Maharashtra who was preparing for the entrance test in Kota sustained critical injuries after he allegedly fell from the balcony on the first floor of his hostel building.

The injured student is still in critical condition and undergoing treatment in the city's private hospital.

Last week, a 20-year-old NEET aspirant from West Bengal, died after falling from the 6th floor of his hostel building in the city's Jawahar Nagar area.

It is the third incident of either suicide or an attempt to suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year. In 2022, at least 15 coaching students died by suicide in the country's coaching hub, where around 2 lakh students from across the country are currently taking coaching in various institutes, preparing for entrance exams for admission in medical and engineering colleges.

