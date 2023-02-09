Application process for CUET-UG to start from Thursday night, go on till March 12

The application process for second edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will begin on Thursday night and will remain open till March 12, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21-31.

''Online submission of application form for CUET-UG for admission to undergraduate programmes will start tonight. Last date for submission of applications is March 12, 2023.

''Announcement of the city of examination is on April 30. Downloading of Admit cards from the NTA website from second week of May, 2023,'' Kumar said on Thursday.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in March last year announced that undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not on the basis of class 12 marks.

