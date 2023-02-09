Application process for CUET-UG to start from Thursday night, go on till March 12
The application process for second edition of the Common University Entrance Test CUET-UG will begin on Thursday night and will remain open till March 12, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21-31.Online submission of application form for CUET-UG for admission to undergraduate programmes will start tonight.
