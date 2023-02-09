Left Menu

Application process for CUET-UG to start from Thursday night, go on till March 12

The application process for second edition of the Common University Entrance Test CUET-UG will begin on Thursday night and will remain open till March 12, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21-31.Online submission of application form for CUET-UG for admission to undergraduate programmes will start tonight.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 14:40 IST
Application process for CUET-UG to start from Thursday night, go on till March 12
  • Country:
  • India

The application process for second edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will begin on Thursday night and will remain open till March 12, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21-31.

''Online submission of application form for CUET-UG for admission to undergraduate programmes will start tonight. Last date for submission of applications is March 12, 2023.

''Announcement of the city of examination is on April 30. Downloading of Admit cards from the NTA website from second week of May, 2023,'' Kumar said on Thursday.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in March last year announced that undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not on the basis of class 12 marks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
4
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023