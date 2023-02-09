Left Menu

Amit Shah to review passing-out parade of IPS probationers on February 11

09-02-2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would review and be the chief guest at the passing-out parade of IPS probationers here on February 11. To be held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), the parade of the 74 regular recruits of the Indian Police Service (IPS), said an official release.

A total 195 officer-trainees, including 29 officer trainees from foreign countries, is taking part in the Dikshant Parade, said SVPNPA director A S Rajan.

Among the foreigners, six are from Bhutan, eight from Maldives, five from Nepal and 10 from Mauritius.

Complimenting the officer-trainees for completion of training, the SVPNPA director said the entire 105-week training involved 15 weeks of foundation course and 50-week basic course (phase-1).This was followed by a 30-week district practical training and a 10-week basic course (phase-2).

He said the course module was prepared according to the current job requirements of the police officers in India.

Attitude training was given to enable the officer-trainees to develop a sympathetic and victim-centric approach, he said. He said the indoor and outdoor exposures covered criminal procedure code, Indian penal code and special laws, forensics, information and communication technology, human rights, yoga and unarmed combat. He said there are 37 lady officers and they would be participating in the parade to be commanded by Shahansha K S of Kerala cadre. For the first time, the officer-trainees would receive post-graduation degree, he said. Officer-trainees from foreign countries would receive diploma certificates after training, the release added.

