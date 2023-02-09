FIR registered against Jamia assistant professor suspended for alleged sexual harassment of student

The Delhi Police has registered a case against a suspended assistant professor of Jamia Millia Islamia for allegedly sexually harassing a female student, a police officer said on Thursday.

Dr S Veeramani, assistant professor at the Department of Management Studies, was suspended by the university after a complaint was lodged against him by the student.

The police officer said, ''On Wednesday, we registered a case under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code against assistant professor Veeramani and an investigation into the matter is underway.'' The accused professor did not respond to calls or texts from PTI.

The university has asked the professor not to leave the campus without prior approval of the competent authority until the inquiry is completed, according to a notification issued by registrar Nazim Husain Jafri.

According to the university notification, an inquiry was being conducted by the Internal Complaints Committee into the alleged ''misconduct'' of S Veeramani. ''The professor has committed sexual harassment at the workplace which constitutes a serious misconduct,'' the notification said, adding he has been suspended with immediate effect.

