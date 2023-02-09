Left Menu

Teachers in Wales postpone strike after improved offer

Britain has been hit by a wave of strike action across the healthcare, railway, postal and civil service sectors in recent months, as workers call for pay rises to match inflation which stands at around 10%, its highest level for four decades. In Wales, the government has improved its pay offer plus offered a lump sum award, prompting the National Education Union (NEU) to call off a walk out scheduled for Feb. 14 to consult its members.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 19:00 IST
Teachers in Wales postpone strike after improved offer

Teachers in Wales postponed strike action planned for next week to consider an improved pay offer, their union said on Thursday. Britain has been hit by a wave of strike action across the healthcare, railway, postal and civil service sectors in recent months, as workers call for pay rises to match inflation which stands at around 10%, its highest level for four decades.

In Wales, the government has improved its pay offer plus offered a lump sum award, prompting the National Education Union (NEU) to call off a walk out scheduled for Feb. 14 to consult its members. The walkout has been postponed until March 2. But strikes planned by teachers in England, for dates later in February and March, are still set to go ahead, as no new offer has emerged there.

"The willingness of the Welsh Government to engage in talks with us about the current pay dispute is in stark contrast to the position taken by Westminster," the NEU said in a statement, referring to the English government. In England, the government has said large pay rises are unaffordable and will only fuel further inflation.

Teachers across both England and Wales had already staged walkouts on Feb. 1. The NEU says that since 2010 the profession has seen a 23% pay cut in real terms. Nurses in Wales cancelled strikes earlier this month after a better offer from the Welsh government. On Thursday, firefighters across Britain postponed their strikes after also receiving a new pay offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023