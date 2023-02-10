President Droupadi Murmu to begin 2-day Odisha visit on Friday

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Odisha, her home state, on Friday on a two-day visit to attend official functions.

After reaching Bhubaneswar at around 11.45 am, the President will attend the foundation day programme of Jnanaprabha Mission, a charitable organisation.

Later, she will be present at the convocation of Rama Devi Women’s University, her alma mater. She completed her BA from the then college in 1979.

On Saturday, Murmu will first pay a visit to the Lord Lingaraj temple and then inaugurate the second Indian Rice Congress at the National Rice Research Institute in Cuttack.

This will be Murmu’s second visit to her home state after assuming the highest constitutional position in the country in July last year.

