Scoreboard of 1st Test: India vs Australia, Tea Day 2

Scoreboard at tea on day two of the opening Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

Australia 1st Innings: 177 all out India 1st Innings: (Overnight 77/1) Rohit Sharma batting KL Rahul c and b T Murphy 20 Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b T Murphy 23 Cheteshwar Pujara c Boland b T Murphy 7 Virat Kohli c Alex Carey b T Murphy 12 Suryakumar Yadav b Lyon 8 Ravindra Jadeja batting 34 Extras (LB-2,NB-2) 4 Total: (for 5 wickets in 80 Overs) 226 Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-118, 3-135, 4-151, 5-168.

Bowling: Pat Cummins 11-2-50-0, Scott Boland 14-4-23-0, Nathan Lyon 27-5-81-1, Todd Murphy 25-5-59-4, Marnus Labuschagne 3-0-11-0.

