Rajasthan Budget: Gehlot announces old pension scheme for personnel of various boards, corporations

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-02-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 14:25 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced to provide benefits under the old pension scheme to personnel of various boards and corporations in the state.

The chief minister had announced the revival of the old pension scheme for state government employees in his government's budget last year.

Expanding that in the Rajasthan Budget for 2023-24, Gehlot said benefits of the old pension scheme will be granted to personnel of boards, corporations, academies and universities.

He said this will benefit more than one lakh employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

