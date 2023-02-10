Left Menu

Admission process for EWS/DG, children with disabilities at entry-level classes begins in Delhi private schools

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 15:43 IST
Admission process for EWS/DG, children with disabilities at entry-level classes begins in Delhi private schools
  • Country:
  • India

The registration process for admission of Economically Weaker Sections/Disadvantages Group (EWS/DG) and children with disabilities at the entry-level classes in Delhi's private schools began on Friday, Delhi government officials said.

The last date to submit online applications is February 25 and the first computerised draw of lots will be conducted on March 3.

An applicant can access the website of the Directorate of Education (DoE) (www.edudel.nic.in) and click on ''EWS/DG Admission'' link available on the home page for applying, the officials said.

According to the DoE, it is mandatory for the applicants to submit their Aadhaar numbers to ''avoid duplicity'' of the application.

The private schools (up to primary level) recognised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been also included in the computerised online admission system for EWS/DG category admissions at the entry level.

''Single application shall be filed by an individual applicant for online admission process. Multiple applications filed by any individual applicant shall lead to cancellation of candidature of the applicant, even after succeeding in the draw of lots for admission,'' a DoE circular said.

A monitoring cell has also been constituted to redress the queries and grievances pertaining to the applications. For any grievance related to the registration process, complaints or queries may be registered at the link - doepvt.delhi.gov.in or at helpline numbers 8800355192 and 9818154069 between 10 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday, it said.

As per the DoE, all private schools have reserved 25 per cent seats for economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) students as well as for differently-abled children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global
4
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023