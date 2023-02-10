Khelo India Winter Games begin in Gulmarg

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday declared the third edition of Khelo India Winter Games open in Gulmarg.

He also launched 40 Khelo India centres and announced that a Centre of Excellence for winter sports would come up in the valley soon.

Declaring the Games open, Thakur said his ministry ''would keep helping Jammu and Kashmir financially, providing the best of coaches, etc.'' ''I am also happy to let you know that a Centre of Excellence for Winter Sports will be opening here soon,'' he said, while e-launching of 40 Khelo India Centres across the valley.

Over 1500 athletes from 29 states and Union Territories are competing in 11 sport disciplines in the ongoing Winter Games that will go on till Tuesday.

