Teacher suspended for ‘misbehaving’ with girl student in J-K’s Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-02-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 19:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A government school teacher was arrested by police for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The Zonal Education Officer (ZEO), Poonch has suspended the teacher and a departmental probe was ordered against him, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Gursai Police station Farooq Ahmed said the teacher has been arrested following the allegations.

“The staff members of the school had gone to attend a funeral. Only the accused teacher was left in the school,'' he said.

A case has been registered the accused under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8/10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at police station Gursai, Ahmed said.

