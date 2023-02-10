Gender disparity being shattered; women capable of shouldering any responsibility: Prez

Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday noted that woman have excelled in every sphere of life, be it politics, space science, technology, sports, literature and music.Women have proved that they are capable of shouldering any responsibility, involving the society as well as the country as a whole, she said, addressing the second convocation ceremony of her alma mater, the Rama Devi Womens University RDWU, here.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday noted that woman have excelled in every sphere of life, be it politics, space science, technology, sports, literature and music.

Women have proved that they are capable of shouldering any responsibility, involving the society as well as the country as a whole, she said, addressing the second convocation ceremony of her alma mater, the Rama Devi Women’s University (RDWU), here.

Murmu, who is in her home state on a two-day visit, said, ''Gender discriminations that created social disparities have been shattered. Be it politics, defense, space science, technology, sports, literature, music or arts, women have excelled in every realm of life. For the first time in the history of Parliament, there are more than 100 MPs,'' the President pointed out.

Walking down the memory lane, the President, who hails from remote Rairangpur area in trial-dominated Mayurbhanj district, stated that the lessons she learned and experiences she gained in her college has helped her become a better human being.

''I managed with the food sold by hawkers just outside the college boundary. Getting a handful of groundnuts at 25 paise was good enough for me. I was happy,'' Murmu recalled, turning emotional as she spoke.

Maintaining that she was overwhelmed by the love and affection of RDWU's students and faculty members, Murmu said she was proud to be a student of the institution, ''where all students are treated equally''.

On the occasion, she handed over doctorate degrees to four women achievers of different fields Later, while leaving the campus, Murmu found some girls anxiously waiting to greet her. She immediately got off her car and shook hands with them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

