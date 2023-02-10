‘More women and girls in science equals better science’, UN chief declares
UN News | Updated: 10-02-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 23:07 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's PLA aims to leverage advanced technology for use of unmanned weapons, artificial intelligence: Report
Scotland introduces new measures as transgender prisoner policy reviewed
Three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence will be set up in top educational institutions: FM.
Artificial intelligence helps to identify high-affinity antibody drugs
Pakistan rights body accuses religious affairs minister of gender bias