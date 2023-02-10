Women proving their mettle in every sphere: Prez

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday noted that woman have excelled in every sphere of life, be it politics, space science, technology, sports, literature and music.

Women have proved that they are capable of shouldering any responsibility, involving the society as well as the country as a whole, she said, addressing the second convocation ceremony of her alma mater, the Rama Devi Women's University (RDWU), here.

Murmu, who is in her home state on a two-day visit, said, ''Gender discriminations that created social disparities have been shattered. Be it politics, defense, space science, technology, sports, literature, music or arts, women have excelled in every realm of life. For the first time in the history of Parliament, there are more than 100 woman MPs,'' the President pointed out.

Walking down the memory lane, the President, who hails from remote Rairangpur area in tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district, stated that the lessons she learned and experiences she gained in her college has helped her become a better human being.

''I did not have enough money and could not carry tiffin to college. Getting a handful of groundnuts at 25 paise was good enough for me. I was happy,'' Murmu recalled, turning emotional as she spoke.

Maintaining that she was overwhelmed by the love and affection of the RDWU's students and faculty members, Murmu said she was proud to be a student of the institution, ''where all students are treated equally''.

The President called upon the younger generation to take India to the pinnacle of development.

''We all believe that in the year 2047, when India will celebrate the centenary year of its Independence, it will be hailed as one of the most prosperous nations in the world,'' she said.

On the occasion, she handed over doctorate degrees to 4 women achievers of different fields Before leaving the campus, Murmu found some girls anxiously waiting to greet her. She immediately got off her car and shook hands with them. Earlier in the day, at the Foundation Day celebrations of Jnanaprabha Mission, a charitable organisation, the President urged one and all to look after parents and respect teachers. Murmu also advocated the practice of yoga for defeating diseases and other problems.

Sharing her own experience, she said, “At one point of time, I felt completely broken, both physically and mentally, and adopted yoga. I am here today standing before you and speaking to you just because of yoga.” ''If we remain 'Yoga-yukt (associated with Yoga), we can remain 'Rog-mukt' (free from diseases). Through yoga, we can attain a healthy body and peaceful mind,'' she said.

She urged people to be grateful to nature for all that it has given to mankind.

''Our materialistic expectations and aspirations are increasing, but we are gradually turning away from the spiritual side of our life. Earth's resources are limited, but the desires of humans are limitless. The present world is witnessing the unusual behaviour of nature which is reflected in climate change and increase in the temperature of the Earth.

''Human being is only a small part of this Universe. We should adopt a lifestyle in harmony with nature,'' the President added.

