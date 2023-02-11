Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Financial support to student for developing drone camera model

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 11-02-2023 00:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 00:36 IST
Uttarakhand: Financial support to student for developing drone camera model
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit gave an assistance of Rs 50,000 to Class-12 student Shubham Kala on Friday to develop his own model of a drone camera. Dikshit handed over a cheque for Rs 50,000 to Kala (17) in his chamber, according to an official release issued here.

The assistance to Kala was given to encourage students to come up with innovative ideas.

Kala had first shared his idea of developing a model of a drone camera with Dikshit at a programme held here recently by the district administration to honour promising students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023