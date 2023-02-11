Left Menu

SSC-HSC exams: Konkan division officials start drive against copying, malpractices

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-02-2023 09:47 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 09:25 IST
Konkan division authorities have started a 'copy mukt' awareness drive to curb cheating during the SSC and HSC exams to be held in Maharashtra in February and March, an official said on Saturday.

Launching the drive on Friday, Konkan divisional commissioner Mahendra Kalyankar said apart from the awareness drive involving students, parents, teachers and the management of institutions, strict measures will be taken at exam centres to curb copying.

