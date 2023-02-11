Left Menu

India a spiritual nation: Samir Jain

Spirituality, religion and country can be linked together in a symbiotic relationship and India should be called a spiritual nation instead of a religious nation, Times Group Vice Chairman and Managing Director Samir Jain said on Saturday. Religion, spiritual and country can be linked together in a symbiotic relationship.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2023 11:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 11:13 IST
India a spiritual nation: Samir Jain
  • Country:
  • India

Spirituality, religion and country can be linked together in a symbiotic relationship and India should be called a spiritual nation instead of a religious nation, Times Group Vice Chairman and Managing Director Samir Jain said on Saturday. During his address at the Times Litfest, Jain also said studying shastras (scriptures) can help people perform their duties. ''Religion, spiritual and country can be linked together in a symbiotic relationship. We should not use term religious nation. Our nation is spiritual nation,'' Jain said. He further said schools and colleges only teach physical science but there is need to study invisible science about love, space etc. ''Universe knowledge is not given in university. University owners captured very big word -- universe -- but my call for spiritual nation means adopting invisible things that you can start from studying from this age. This will not be taught in schools and colleges,'' Jain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023