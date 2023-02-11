India a spiritual nation: Samir Jain

Spirituality, religion and country can be linked together in a symbiotic relationship and India should be called a spiritual nation instead of a religious nation, Times Group Vice Chairman and Managing Director Samir Jain said on Saturday. During his address at the Times Litfest, Jain also said studying shastras (scriptures) can help people perform their duties. ''Religion, spiritual and country can be linked together in a symbiotic relationship. We should not use term religious nation. Our nation is spiritual nation,'' Jain said. He further said schools and colleges only teach physical science but there is need to study invisible science about love, space etc. ''Universe knowledge is not given in university. University owners captured very big word -- universe -- but my call for spiritual nation means adopting invisible things that you can start from studying from this age. This will not be taught in schools and colleges,'' Jain said.

