GSI to take up 111 public good projects next fiscal

The Geological Survey of India GSI will take up 111 public health and public good geoscience activities during the next financial year, an official statement said. Over the years, GSI has continued to grow and diversify into various geoscientific activities and has made note-worthy contributions in the arena of geosciences.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2023 14:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 14:28 IST
The Geological Survey of India (GSI) will take up 111 public health and public good geoscience activities during the next financial year, an official statement said. For FY'24, a total of 966 standard programmes have been finalised by GSI across five missions. The focus is on baseline data generation and mineral exploration programmes with special emphasis on strategic-critical and fertiliser minerals exploration, the mines ministry said. Besides, GSI will take up 115 courses for training and capacity building of its employees and outside officials, including geoscientists from different states. Founded in 1851, GSI is one of the oldest survey organisations of the world. Over the years, GSI has continued to grow and diversify into various geoscientific activities and has made note-worthy contributions in the arena of geosciences.

