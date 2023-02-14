Left Menu

Civil Services Exam: Candidates can't withdraw applications, says UPSC

The online applications can be filled up to February 21, 2023 till 6 pm.The Commission has also decided to extend the facility of making corrections in any fields of the application form for this examination from next day of the closure of the application window of this examination.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 19:18 IST
Civil Services Exam: Candidates can't withdraw applications, says UPSC
  • Country:
  • India

Candidates of Civil Services Examination will not be able to withdraw their applications after submission, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said.

The UPSC had in 2018 announced a facility for withdrawal of applications by candidates after it found that roughly 50 per cent of the 10 lakh-plus candidates who fill in the application forms for the preliminary examination actually write the test.

''The candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their applications after the submission of the same,'' said a recent notification issued by the UPSC.

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 will be held on May 28, it said.

The prestigious examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, among others.

According to the notification, the number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 1,105 which include 37 vacancies reserved for persons with benchmark disability category, i.e. seven vacancies for candidates of blindness and low vision; five for deaf and hard of hearing and 15 for locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy, among others, The final number of vacancies may undergo a change after getting firm number of vacancies from cadre controlling authorities, it said.

The UPSC had announced to fill 861 vacant posts through Civil Services Examination 2022.

It will also be conducting recruitment for the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) through the Civil Services Examination 2023.

Candidates can apply for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination online through website www.upsconline.nic.in. The online applications can be filled up to February 21, 2023 till 6 pm.

''The Commission has also decided to extend the facility of making correction(s) in any field(s) of the application form for this examination from next day of the closure of the application window of this examination. This window will remain open for seven days from the date of opening of the same, i.e., from 22.02.2023 to 28.02.2023,'' it said.

Government strives to have a workforce which reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply, the notification said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; Spain health workers hold huge Madrid protest over state of health system and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; J&J talc unit faces bankruptcy judge after tactic rejected and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
3
Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s the ugly workaround

Google’s search business doesn’t have to be killed by AI chatbots – here’s t...

 Canada
4
Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

Bheki Cele calls on communities to work with SAPS to curb crime

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

From Field to Table: Understanding the Agriculture Industry

Smart Living: The Rise of Smarter Devices

Ukraine’s corruption purge setting stage for private investment-driven recovery

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023