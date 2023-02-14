Left Menu

MP: 40 students of govt school complain of pain after taking iron supplement

More than 40 students complained of stomach ache after they were given iron supplement pills at a government school in Madhya Pradeshs Burhanpur district on Tuesday, an official said. As many as 41 students of Class 6, 7 and 8 of the Government Middle School at Abhada village in Nepanagar tehsil complained of stomach pain and vomiting, Chief Medical Health Officer Pradeep Mojeph said.

PTI | Burhanpur | Updated: 14-02-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 14-02-2023 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

More than 40 students complained of stomach ache after they were given iron supplement pills at a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district on Tuesday, an official said. As many as 41 students of Class 6, 7 and 8 of the Government Middle School at Abhada village in Nepanagar tehsil complained of stomach pain and vomiting, Chief Medical Health Officer Pradeep Mojeph said. The affected students were being treated at the district hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

