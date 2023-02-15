Left Menu

New York senator calls on Kerala CM to discuss collaboration opportunities

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-02-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 18:49 IST
New York State Senator Kevin Thomas on Wednesday met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and held discussions regarding cooperation in various sectors including information technology, tourism and health industries in the state.

The Chief Minister's Office, in a statement, said Vijayan suggested cooperation in the health, tourism and IT sectors of the state.

Thomas said IT companies based in New York will be given opportunity to invest in Kerala.

Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) Principal Secretary Suman Billa and NORKA CEO Harikrishnan Namboothiri among other officials took part in the meeting.

