Power discom TPDDL awards scholarships to 370 students

Power distribution company TPDDL has awarded scholarships to 370 students, including girls, from 35 government senior secondary schools under the Ujjwal programme, according to a company statement.

Launched in 2007, TPDDL's Ujjwal Programme focuses on scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (SC) students whose economic condition is not conducive for sustaining education, it said. The scholarships aimed at promoting higher education among students from SC and ST communities were provided by Raj Kumar, Secretary Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, TPDDL, and Kiran Gupta, CEO and ED, Powerlinks Transmission Limited, the statement issued on Wednesday said. ''Education is one of the most important thrust areas of the TAAP framework. We launched our annual scholarship program with the aim of bringing a positive change in the society and to encourage young minds to follow their dreams,'' Srinivasan said.