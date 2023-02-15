Left Menu

CBSE Board exams begin, over 38 lakh students to appear this year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 18:51 IST
The CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 began on Wednesday with over 38 lakh students set to appear for the examinations at 7,250 centres.

The Class 10 exam on Wednesday was conducted for six subjects including Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa and Thai while the Class 12 exam was conducted for Entrepreneurship.

The Class 10 exams will be conducted in 76 subjects and will be over on March 21 while Class 12 exams will cover 115 subjects and will be over on April 5.

According to Board officials, over 38.83 lakh students will be appearing for the exams being conducted at 7,250 centres across India and in 26 other countries.

''CBSE has made elaborate arrangements. To ensure that all the important information for the conduct of examinations is communicated to all responsible officials at the examination centres, CBSE has circulated detailed guidelines to all the stakeholders,'' a senior board official said.

To ensure that the students are appearing in the examinations without any stress, CBSE has fixed the timetable in such a manner that students are getting sufficient time for exam preparation in all the subjects, he said.

''As per the information collected from all the examination centres, all preparations have been completed by the centres for the smooth conduct of examinations,'' the official added.

