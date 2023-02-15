Left Menu

Ensure effective compliance of ban on e-cigarettes: Centre to states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 19:00 IST
Ensure effective compliance of ban on e-cigarettes: Centre to states
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Health Ministry has written to states to ensure effective compliance of government's ban on e-cigarettes, expressing concern that these devices are still available online and at local vendors.

In a letter addressed to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories, the ministry said instances of devices like e-cigarettes being sold at convenient/stationary stores near educational institutions have also been reported, which is resulting in easy access by young children to such products.

It highlighted that the Union government has prohibited electronic cigarettes and like devices vide Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019.

As per the provisions of the Act, ''authorised officers'' have been made responsible for the implementation of the order in accordance with the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

From time to time, this ministry has been requesting states and Union territories for effective enforcement of the statutory provisions of the Act, the latter said.

"It has been brought to our notice that these devices are still available through online stores and local vendors, which is a matter of grave concern. Instances of such devices being sold at convenient/stationary stores near educational institutions have also been reported, which is resulting in easy access by young children to such products. The increasing availability of such prohibited products calls for serious attention and action to ensure effective enforcement of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act 2019,'' the letter stated.

The ministry urged the states and the UTs to review the compliance status of the provisions of The Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019, and issue necessary instructions for their effective implementation.

Special drives through random checking at school and college levels may be carried out to ensure that such products are not sold and used, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023