Left Menu

Man poses as Union minister Hardeep Puri, zero FIR transferred from Kohima to Delhi

A case has been registered at the Geeta Colony police station in east Delhi after a zero FIR was transferred from Kohima where a man allegedly impersonated Union minister Hardeep Puri and sent messages to a BJP spokesperson, officials said on Wednesday.They said police examined the suspect, a labourer who lives in the Geeta Colony, and they believe he could have been a victim of cyberattack.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2023 03:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 03:35 IST
Man poses as Union minister Hardeep Puri, zero FIR transferred from Kohima to Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered at the Geeta Colony police station in east Delhi after a zero FIR was transferred from Kohima where a man allegedly impersonated Union minister Hardeep Puri and sent messages to a BJP spokesperson, officials said on Wednesday.

They said police examined the suspect, a labourer who lives in the Geeta Colony, and they believe he could have been a victim of cyberattack. They said his WhatsApp account could have been hacked by criminals who used the minister's picture as profile picture to send messages.

According to police, a zero FIR -- which refers to an FIR registered at a police station when the place of crime is outside its jurisdiction -- was registered on February 3 under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act at Kohima in Nagaland and was transferred to Geeta Colony police station. An FIR was registered here on Tuesday, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said, a complaint was registered stating that some unknown person impersonated Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Puri.

He said the accused was using the minister's photo as his profile picture on WhatsApp. He sent a message to Mmhonlumo Kikon, a BJP national spokesperson and Mizoram in-charge, recently. It is suspect that his WhatsApp account could have been hacked by sending him a phishing link or via an OTP. Police have written to WhatsApp in connection with the case, police said. Police identified the person through technical surveillance and local inquiry, following which he was called for the questioning, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023