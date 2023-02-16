Left Menu

Maha: 1.16 lakh students to take SSC exams in Thane district; 1.04 lakh will write HSC papers

A total of 1,16,542 students will take Maharashtra Boards Class 10 SSC exams in 332 centres across Thane district, an official said on Thursday.For the Class 12 HSC exams, 1,04,561 students will write their papers at 173 centres, said Manuj Jindal, chief executive officer of Thane Zilla Parishad.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-02-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 19:31 IST
A total of 1,16,542 students will take Maharashtra Board's Class 10 (SSC) exams in 332 centres across Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

For the Class 12 (HSC) exams, 1,04,561 students will write their papers at 173 centres, said Manuj Jindal, chief executive officer of Thane Zilla Parishad. The SSC exams will be held from March 2 to March 25, while the HSC exams will start on February 21 and go on till March 21, he said. Flying squads will be deployed across the district to keep a check on copying and other exam-related malpractices, he said.

The official said that there are no "sensitive" exam centres in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

