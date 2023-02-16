First B-20 meet to begin in Manipur on Friday, delegates from 23 nations to participate

The first B-20 conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as part of India's G20 presidency will begin in Imphal on Friday.

The three-day conference will focus on opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in information and communications technology (ICT), medical tourism, healthcare and handlooms.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Manipur's Education Minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh said delegates from at least 23 nations will attend the programme.

Besides diplomats, including ambassadors, 26 business delegates will also attend the conference, he said.

''The visiting delegates would get the opportunity to interact with local business leaders and the government for investment, collaboration and tie-ups,'' Singh said.

In addition to the G20 nations, Bangladesh, Nepal and some African countries were also invited, he said. The state government has made elaborate arrangements to showcase investment and partnership opportunities in Manipur, he said.

In all, the CII has organised four such conferences in the Northeast.

The second one will be held in Aizawl in Mizoram from March 1 to 3, the next one will be in Sikkim's capital Gangtok from March 15 to 17, while the fourth conference will be in Kohima in Nagaland from April 4 to 6.

To explore partnerships among business communities from G20 member countries for the development of critical sectors of the economy, CII is organising the B20 conferences in the Northeast in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, according to the industry body.

India assumed the G20 presidency for a year on December 1 last year.

