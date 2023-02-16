Left Menu

Maha: Revenue officials to be deployed at SSC, HSC exam centres in Latur district to curb copying

Revenue officials will be deployed at centres across Maharashtras Latur district for the state boards Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC exams to check copying, an official said on Thursday.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 16-02-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 20:05 IST
Maha: Revenue officials to be deployed at SSC, HSC exam centres in Latur district to curb copying
  • Country:
  • India

Revenue officials will be deployed at centres across Maharashtra's Latur district for the state board's Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) exams to check copying, an official said on Thursday. The officials will be present an hour before and after the exams, said District Vigilance Committee Chairman and Collector Prithviraj BP.

The SSC exams will be held from March 2 to March 25, while the HSC exams will start on February 21 and go on till March 21. The collector announced a toll-free number – 02382-220204 – to receive complaints about exam-related malpractices. There are 149 and 92 centres in the district for the SSC and HSC exams respectively, said another official.

"All possible action will be taken by the police administration to make the exams copy-free," said Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, appealing to citizens to dial emergency helpline 112 to lodge complaints about copying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023