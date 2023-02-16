Maha: Revenue officials to be deployed at SSC, HSC exam centres in Latur district to curb copying

Revenue officials will be deployed at centres across Maharashtra's Latur district for the state board's Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) exams to check copying, an official said on Thursday. The officials will be present an hour before and after the exams, said District Vigilance Committee Chairman and Collector Prithviraj BP.

The SSC exams will be held from March 2 to March 25, while the HSC exams will start on February 21 and go on till March 21. The collector announced a toll-free number – 02382-220204 – to receive complaints about exam-related malpractices. There are 149 and 92 centres in the district for the SSC and HSC exams respectively, said another official.

"All possible action will be taken by the police administration to make the exams copy-free," said Superintendent of Police Somay Munde, appealing to citizens to dial emergency helpline 112 to lodge complaints about copying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)