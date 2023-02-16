Vice President to address Pondicherry University convocation

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will address the 29th convocation of Pondicherry Central University on February 28.

A release from Assistant Registrar of the university K Mahesh on Thursday said that the convocation would be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru auditorium in the university. The Vice President would also declare open four academic complexes on the occasion.

The Assistant Registrar said that 237 candidates would be presented PhD certificates and 189 students who were adjudged toppers in various disciplines in the Under Graduate, Post Graduate and PhD courses would receive gold medals.

The release also said that 21,208 candidates would be presented degrees under regular courses of studies and 10,649 candidates from the Directorate of Distance Education. Vice Chancellor of the university Gurmeet Singh and other dignitaries would participate in the function.

