Sisodia asks DU VC to cancel interviews to hire permanent faculty

Any decision with financial implications, including on hiring for the permanent posts in the colleges, must be taken after approval from a fully functioning governing body, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 20:18 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday wrote a letter to DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh asking him to cancel interviews for permanent faculty, scheduled in some of the 28 colleges fully or partially funded by the state government.

The minister in the letter alleged that the appointments were being made without the government's consent, and that such decisions create a financial implication on the state government.

''Interviews for permanent posts are being held in some of the 28 colleges funded by GNCTD. I understand the importance of conducting interviews for filling up important teaching posts but any financial decision taken for these colleges creates a financial implication on GNCTD as well. ''Therefore, scheduled interviews must be cancelled with immediate effect,'' the letter read.

Sisodia in the letter also instructed Yogesh Singh to not take any financial decision without the approval of a full-fledged governing body which has adequate representation from GNCTD.

''In light of the importance of filling up teaching positions, the process for forming governing bodies in 28 GNCTD colleges shall be expedited. Any decision with financial implications, including on hiring for the permanent posts in the colleges, must be taken after approval from a fully functioning governing body,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

