Left Menu

Five students wounded in Michigan State shooting still critical, police say

Five students who were wounded in a shooting at Michigan State University remain in critical condition, four days after a gunman entered two buildings at the school and opened fire, killing three other students, police said on Thursday. The gunman, identified as Anthony Dwayne McRae of Lansing, Michigan, shot himself to death after the rampage on Monday night.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 20:59 IST
Five students wounded in Michigan State shooting still critical, police say
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Five students who were wounded in a shooting at Michigan State University remain in critical condition, four days after a gunman entered two buildings at the school and opened fire, killing three other students, police said on Thursday.

The gunman, identified as Anthony Dwayne McRae of Lansing, Michigan, shot himself to death after the rampage on Monday night. McRae had no known affiliation to the university in East Lansing, about 90 miles (145 km) northwest of Detroit. On Monday night, police say McRae entered Berkey Hall, an academic building on the school's northern campus, and began shooting. He then fled to another nearby building and opened fire there before police arrived.

Police located the suspect's body about 3.8 miles away from the campus at 11:35 p.m., about three hours after the first report of a shooting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global
2
SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Friday launch for 51 Starlink satellites

United States
3
Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity
Blog

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine price hike; WHO maintains public health emergency alert for mpox and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna CEO to testify in senate on proposed vaccine pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

The Story of the Hebrew Bible: A Timeline of Its Evolution

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023