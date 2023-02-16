Left Menu

SSC stenographer exam candidates stage protest

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 21:06 IST
SSC stenographer exam candidates stage protest
Representative Image
Scores of candidates, who had appeared in the Staff Selection Commission's stenographer examination, staged a protest outside its office here on Thursday alleging that the pronunciation of people dictating text for them to type was not clear.

They demanded that the pan-India exam be conducted again.

No immediate reaction was available from the SSC on the matter.

More than 100 candidates gathered outside the CGO complex on Lodhi road, raising slogans and holding banners that said, ''Don't put the students' future at stake'', ''We want justice'' and ''Re-conduct SSC examination''.

''The pronunciation of the person giving dictation was not clear and a large number of students faced difficulties completing the paper on time. We have gathered here demanding the examination to be conducted again,'' one of the protesting candidates Piyush Malhotra told PTI, a day after the test.

Security around the area was beefed up with police personnel being deployed in the area.

