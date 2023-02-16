Left Menu

U'kd High court summons CBSE officer for failing to comply with order

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-02-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 21:29 IST
Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday directed a CBSE Regional Officer to appear before it and explain why he had not complied with its order allowing 86 students by Lucent International School as lateral entries to appear in Class 12 board exams in 2022-23.

Due to the non-compliance with the order, the students could not appear in the practicals, their lawyer Kartikey Hari Gupta said.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra directed the Regional Officer, CBSE, Dehradun to explain his failure in complying with the order and why he should not be tried for contempt, he said.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 22, 2023.

In its order dated December 22, 2022, the high court directed the CBSE to issue provisional registration numbers to 86 students and permit them to undertake the practical as well as board exam, 2022-23.

Lucent International School, Dehradun, had admitted 86 students in Class 12 directly as transfer cases after the submission of valid transfer certificates and Class 11 mark sheets in August 2022 by them, their counsel said.

The school also charged about Rs 54,000 per student for admission and CBSE registration fees.

However, when the students approached the CBSE, they found that the school never deposited the registration fees nor did it take permission from the board for their admissions.

