Observe constitutional proprieties, probe into conduct of official: WB Guv writes to CM

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 22:15 IST
CV Ananda Bose Image Credit: Wikipedia
Alleging that his principal secretary Nandini Chakravorty attended office even after being relieved, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has sent a “strong” letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stating that the state government needs to observe constitutional proprieties, a well-placed Raj Bhavan source said on Thursday.

Bose in his letter insisted that the state government ''conduct an enquiry into her grave lapses''.

The governor relieved Chakravorty of her duties on February 12. However, she allegedly attended office even after that.

The 1994-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre was transferred to the state tourism department on February 15.

Repeated attempts to reach Chakravorty over phone for comments did not fructify.

''The governor has sent a strong and reasoned-out letter to the CM insisting on the need for the government to observe constitutional proprieties,'' the official told PTI.

Chakravorty's replacement at Raj Bhavan is yet to be announced.

State secretariat sources said they are aware of the development.

Raj Bhavan officials earlier said that Bose is in the process of forming a new team to look after his office.

Former governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had several run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government over multiple issues, had also formed a team of his choice to run the day-to-day business at Raj Bhavan.

